Overturned 18-wheeler prompts evacuation in Heights neighborhood

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department's hazmat team is working to help clear the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler in the Heights.

According to authorities, the truck, carrying ethanolamine, overturned in a residential area near West 6th Street and Rutland Street.

Ethanolamine is a colorless, viscous liquid that smells similar to ammonia. In drug from, it has antihistaminic property.

Officials said the truck is fully intact and there are no leaks, but the product will have to be offloaded from the truck before the cleanup can be completed.

Eighteen homes and 30 people in all were evacuated from the area, according to HFD.

There is no word on how long cleanup efforts could take.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.