Over 3,000 NASA employees would be affected by government shutdown

HOUSTON - NASA astronaut Anne McClain, who lives and trained at the Johnson Space Center, now orbits the earth on board the International Space Station.

The employees inside space station mission control at the Space Center would stay at work through a government shutdown. They are considered mission critical and would remain at work keeping McClain and her Russian and Canadian crewmates safe.

Most of the more than 3,000 employees at the Space Center, would be furloughed would be exempt.

NASA’s shutdown plan calls for center directors to decide who remains on the job. That plan shows only employees key to protecting life or property would remain at work through a government shutdown.

NASA also would tell furloughed employees that it cannot guarantee payment for the time they are furloughed.

