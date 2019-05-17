1 dead after head-on crash involving sedan, 18-wheeler cab in Energy Corridor, police say

One person is dead after a crash in west Houston, officials said.

According to authorities, a DPS Trooper drove up on the crash around 3 a.m. Friday at the Highway 6 and I-10 underpass.

The accident appeared to be a head-on collision that left the driver of the sedan dead, authorities said.

The Houston Police Department detained one person at the scene for questioning.

One left lane and two center lanes are closed while investigators and crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.



