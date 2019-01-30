OMG! Baby lemurs born at the Houston Zoo

HOUSTON - Houston Zoo visitors may spy two new babies in the lemur habitat this spring.
An unnamed female ring-tailed lemur was born on Jan. 21 and another, a male, on Dec. 23.
The babies first cling to mother’s chest and then transition to her back after a few weeks.
Lemurs, native to Madagascar, are endangered species, threatened by deforestation, habitat fragmentation, and hunting.
