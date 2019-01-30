News

OMG! Baby lemurs born at the Houston Zoo

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer

HOUSTON - Houston Zoo visitors may spy two new babies in the lemur habitat this spring. 

An unnamed female ring-tailed lemur was born on Jan. 21 and another, a male, on Dec. 23. 

The babies first cling to mother’s chest and then transition to her back after a few weeks.

Lemurs, native to Madagascar, are endangered species, threatened by deforestation, habitat fragmentation, and hunting.
 

 

 

