Officials search for missing 92-year-old woman with dementia in north Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are searching for a 92-year-old woman who suffers from dementia in north Houston.

Raquel Rodriguez was reported missing at 5:33 p.m. Sunday and was last seen in the 1700 block of Kowis Street, according to family members.

Raquel was wearing a white shirt with blue and yellow floral print, dark blue jeans and dark blue sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

