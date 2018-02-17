Officials: Deputy shoots roommate of handcuffed man who shot another deputy

HOUSTON - The roommate of a handcuffed man who shot and wounded a deputy last month before killing himself was shot several times by another deputy at the scene, authorities said Friday.

Harris County deputies said they had taken Matthew Cobb, 35, into custody the night of Jan. 31 at a home on Kiplands Way Drive in connection with an earlier domestic disturbance when Cobb pulled a hidden gun from his waistband and shot one of two deputies who were at the scene in the arm.

Investigators said that when Cobb began firing, the two deputies and Cobb’s roommate began running downstairs. When the uninjured deputy reached the bottom of the stairs, he turned back and fired at the roommate, investigators said. The roommate was hit several times, investigators said.

After the incident, investigators said Cobb’s juvenile roommate was struck by the deputy's gunfire.

In the frenzy, Cobb ran into a bathroom and killed himself.

The roommate, who suffered critical injuries, and the injured deputy were treated at a hospital.

Both survived their injuries.

A woman at the home was not injured.

Surveillance video that was first reported on by KPRC 2 showed the injured deputy holding his arm and falling to the ground. Moments later, several deputies were seen carrying a wounded man from the home.

"They said he was laying in our yard. And that's what made me wake up, and I saw police everywhere," said neighbor Johntriel Cutliff.

Deputies said they are still investigating the case.

"Sad, sad moment. Things were crazy for me and my neighbors," Cutliff said.

