Officers kill dog released on them while investigating missing person case

HOUSTON - Houston police officers shot and killed a dog Saturday that was released on them while they were investigating a missing person case.

The incident happened at a home in the 9800 block of Club Creek Drive in southwest Houston.

Officers were investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Carlos Rios, who family members said was last seen at the Club Creek Drive home Wednesday.

Police said that when officers knocked on the door, a man answered and then released his dog on them. Officers opened fire, killing the dog.

The man who answered the door has been taken into custody, but his identity has not been released.

Investigators said Rios’ vehicle was found at the scene, but Rios has not been located.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.