HOUSTON - Abigail Arias, a 7-year-old girl with cancer who became an honorary member of the Freeport Police Department, died Tuesday, and the Houston area is sharing its condolences on social media.

Here are some of the touching remembrances from the law enforcement community and beyond.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent... Posted by Freeport Police Department - Texas on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of Abigail Arias. The men and women of Constable Mark Herman's Office sends our deepest condolences to the Arias family.



Abigail, was sworn in as an honorary police officer so that she could "fight the bad guys in her body



Rest in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/YldFSqe1YL — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 5, 2019

The Houston Police Family Support Unit deeply mourns the loss of Officer 758, Abigail Arias, Freeport PD. She was a... Posted by Houston Police Family Support Unit on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

We are so sad to hear of Officer Abigail's passing. We are praying for peace and understanding for her family, friends, and all law enforcement lucky enough to have crossed her path. Rest in peace Officer Abigail. We have it from here. https://t.co/e6gaV0ENwP — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) November 5, 2019

