Off-duty officer robbed of 2 guns at NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - An off-duty Houston police officer was robbed Friday, according to police.

The officer was heading to the gun range with his duty pistol and a rifle when a friend asked him to meet at the Inwood Grove apartments at 7302 Alabonson Road, according to police.

KPRC2 The Inwood Grove apartments where an off-duty officer was robbed on June 7, 2019.

When he got to the apartments, police said, he was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by two men.

The men stole both guns, according to police. The officer was not injured.

Authorities said they searched the area for the robbers, but no arrests have been made.

Houston police said the officer might face discipline.

Police said they have not spoken to the friend who asked the officer to meet him at the apartments.

