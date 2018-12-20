Off-duty HPD officer on motorcycle injured in crash involving deputy patrol car

HOUSTON - An off-duty Houston police officer was injured in an accident involving a Harris County deputy constable Thursday on I-45.

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. on the North Freeway near Cavalcade.

According to the Houston Police Department, an off-duty officer was riding a motorcycle when he was hit from behind, and then hit a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable's patrol vehicle.

The HPD officer suffered minor injuries.

The deputy constable also suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

