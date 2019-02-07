LIVE STREAM: HPD provides update on officer injured in North Freeway crash

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after an accident left a Houston Police Department motorcycle officer down in north Houston, officers said.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 5:40 a.m. Thursday near I-45 just before downtown.

The officer was traveling southbound on the North Freeway near North Main when, police said, the officer was involved in an accident.

According to HPD, the officer first struck road debris and was then hit by an 18-wheeler.

All the main lanes in that area are shut down after the crash, but officers are allowing cars to pass on the right shoulder in order to alleviate some of the immediate traffic.

Authorities have shut down the freeway at Patton, and people are being rerouted with a contraflow lane because officials are preparing for an investigation.

The North Freeway is expected to remain gridlocked for a few hours.

The officer could be seen being loaded into an ambulance before being transported to Memorial Hermann.

Authorities said the officer is in stable condition, alert, conscious and breathing.

