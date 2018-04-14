Nonprofit helps high school seniors ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress'

HOUSTON - It’s a prom “pop-up shop” where everything is free!

Communities In Schools of Houston is a nonprofit organization that is giving high school promgoers from Spring Branch Independent School District’s Stratford, Northbrook and Spring Creek high schools an opportunity they might not otherwise have.

The average high school senior spends hundreds of dollars preparing for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. Not everyone can afford the hefty cost, especially those saving for college.

Some ladies might even skip prom because of its price tag, but CIS is offering an alternative with the “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” pop-up boutique.

In partnership with Chapelwood United Methodist Church in west Houston, the nonprofit collects dresses and accessories and sets up the free boutique, complete with personal shoppers to help girls find the perfect prom match.

CIS, which partners with student support specialists who work with educators and organizations in the community, aims to “help kids with whatever it takes to stay focused on studies and get the full school experience” with the “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” pop-up.

Dozens of girls have registered for the event. Many of them are the first in their families who plan to go to college.

