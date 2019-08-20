News 2 Know: Someone is stealing cows, the wedding cake fiasco continues and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Look for another warm August day with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances dip slightly for Wednesday and Thursday before going back up for Friday. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the details.

Child was inside home during violent break-in that left man injured, police say

A man was shot Monday during a home invasion in Southwest Houston, according to police. When officers arrived at a residence in the 3400 block of Tidewater Drive, they found the man with a gunshot wound.

List of victims in wedding cake fiasco grows

At 29 years old, Amanda Stafford is getting ready for the biggest day of her life -- the day she will finally marry her longtime fiancé Oscar Cina. Unlike many young couples, Stafford and Cina are paying for their wedding out of their pockets. They are also right in the middle of raising four young children, so money is tight.

Someone is stealing cattle from a Houston-area pasture

More than a dozen head of cattle have been stolen from a Houston-area pasture, according to Houston police. On April 20 around 5 p.m., police said a suspect stole four head of cattle from a pasture in the 6700 block of Madden Lane, in southeast Houston.

El Paso shooting suspect on suicide watch

The suspect in the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas, has been placed on suicide watch based on the recommendation of medical staff at the jail, the El Paso Times reported, citing an official with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Disneyland honors woman’s 1985 ticket

A lot of things have changed at Disneyland since 1985. For starters, Captain Jack Sparrow is now the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, and you can buy and drink alcohol inside Oga's Cantina.

On this day in 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declares the Civil War over.

