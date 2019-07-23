News 2 Know: Man found shot in road, UK's new prime minister, a mural and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.
It’s Tuesday. One year from today the Summer Olympics will begin in Tokyo. You’ll be able to catch all the excitement on KPRC 2. In the meantime, we’ve sent our own Christine Noel to Japan, where she’s getting a look at the country’s preparations. Check out her reports at Click2Houston.com/Olympics.
Today’s weather
You can expect hot, muggy weather with some scattered showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder as some cooler and, most importantly, drier air moves south. This will mean some very pleasant changes to the weather in the form of much lower humidity. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the details.
Man found in the road was shot in the head, deputies say
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in northwest Harris County. According to authorities, the man was found lying in the middle of Fry Road near Plantation Grove Trail around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Woman scammed out of $40K in fraud catching even KPRC off guard
When she met the man of her dreams on an online dating site, she thought it was a love that would never end. “I believed that I found my soulmate,” said Jean, a 55-year-old grandmother and divorcee.
Pearland porch pirates expand to Friendswood
A man and woman accused of roaming around neighborhoods in a U-Haul truck and stealing packages in Pearland are reportedly at it again, but this in Friendswood.
Boris Johnson will be UK’s new prime minister
Hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson has won the UK's Conservative Party leadership contest and will take over from outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May when she steps down on Wednesday.
We’re getting a mural and you can watch it take shape
In celebration of the one-year countdown to the 2020 Olympics, KPRC 2 is getting a mural painted inside our southwest Houston studios on Tuesday.
On this day
In 1995, comet Hale-Bopp was discovered. It would become visible to the naked eye about a year later.
