News 2 Know: Man found shot in road, UK's new prime minister, a mural and more

Today’s weather

You can expect hot, muggy weather with some scattered showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder as some cooler and, most importantly, drier air moves south. This will mean some very pleasant changes to the weather in the form of much lower humidity. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the details.

Man found in the road was shot in the head, deputies say

KPRC A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in northwest Harris County.

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in northwest Harris County. According to authorities, the man was found lying in the middle of Fry Road near Plantation Grove Trail around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Woman scammed out of $40K in fraud catching even KPRC off guard

KPRC A man claiming to be David Gold is actually a scammer using our Frank Billingsley's photos to create a fake online identity.

When she met the man of her dreams on an online dating site, she thought it was a love that would never end. “I believed that I found my soulmate,” said Jean, a 55-year-old grandmother and divorcee.

Pearland porch pirates expand to Friendswood

KPRC

A man and woman accused of roaming around neighborhoods in a U-Haul truck and stealing packages in Pearland are reportedly at it again, but this in Friendswood.

Boris Johnson will be UK’s new prime minister

Carl Court/Getty Images Boris Johnson

Hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson has won the UK's Conservative Party leadership contest and will take over from outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May when she steps down on Wednesday.

We’re getting a mural and you can watch it take shape

KPRC Artist Alex Arzu begins painting a mural at KPRC 2 on July 23, 2019, to mark the start of a yearlong countdown to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In celebration of the one-year countdown to the 2020 Olympics, KPRC 2 is getting a mural painted inside our southwest Houston studios on Tuesday.

On this day

U.S. Navy Heaven's Gate -- Claims of an alien spacecraft following the comet Hale-Bopp inspired a San Diego UFO cult named Heaven's Gate to conclude that the world would end soon. On March 26, 1997, 39 of the cult members committed suicide.

In 1995, comet Hale-Bopp was discovered. It would become visible to the naked eye about a year later.

