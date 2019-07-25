News 2 Know: Harding Street developments, Puerto Rico's governor resigns and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

Today’s weather

Holy cow! What a spectacular morning, it’s not been this cool on this day in more than a century. It will be a warm afternoon, but another amazing start to the day tomorrow. The heat and typical humidity will begin returning this weekend. Check Britta’s full forecast for the details.

EXCLUSIVE: New developments in botched Harding Street raid investigation

KPRC2 Authorities are seen working at the Harding Street house on July 24, 2019.

KPRC 2 Investigates learned that two Houston Police Department officers were subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury on Wednesday and the Texas Rangers and members of the Harris County District Attorney's Office combed the Harding Street house for evidence for more than five hours.

Man steals ambulance to go get chicken and cigarettes, police say

KPRC A man is facing charges after deputies say he stole an ambulance and went for a joy ride in north Harris County.

Puerto Rico’s governor is resigning

Alex Wong/Getty Images Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced late Wednesday that he will resign Aug. 2, conceding power after nearly two weeks of furious protests and political upheaval touched off by a leak of crude and insulting chat messages between him and his top advisers.

Q&A: What to know about driverless vehicles on Houston streets

KPRC2

Autonomous cars, also referred to as self-driving vehicles, have made their way to the Houston streets, and the trend appears to be picking up speed, with more companies adding the unmanned vehicles to the way they do business.

On this day

Amanda Sloane/CNN

In 1999, Lance Armstrong won his first Tour de France. He would go on to win seven consecutive titles. Later, he would be disqualified for drug violations.

