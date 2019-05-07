News 2 Know: Stormy weather, Maleah Davis search continues and more

Happy Tuesday, and National Teacher Appreciation Day!

According to the Texas Education Agency's most recent data, there are more than 359,000 teachers in the state. Say "thanks" to one of them today!

Today's Weather

We're expecting better chances of rain today, with only a slight risk of severe storms. The chance of severe weather increases Wednesday, with flooding rains possible by the end of the week. Britta Merwin has a quick look at your forecast in this video.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending Right Now: Maleah Davis Search

KPRC The search continues for missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

The search for a 4-year-old missing since Sunday will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Texas EquuSearch. Read more >

Local News

KPRC2

KPRC2 is learning new bits of information after Houston police officers raided a house on Harding Street in the Pecan Park neighborhood on Jan. 28. Read more >

National News

Andy Lyons/Getty Images Country House #20, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat

Country House is likely to run in the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, in the wake of its controversial victory in Saturday's Kentucky Derby. Read more >

Campy Fashion

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It was all about being over the top at the Met Gala on Monday night. Check out spectacular photos from one of fashion's biggest nights. Read more >

On This Day

In 1945, Germany unconditionally surrenders to the Allies in a document signed by General Alfred Jodl at Rheims.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.