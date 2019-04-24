News 2 Know: Child found wandering, dress code for parents and more

Welcome to Wednesday.

Today is also National Administrative Professionals' Day. It is a day to recognize the work of secretaries, administrative assistants, receptionists and other administrative support professionals.

Today's Weather

Look for murky weather today. Expect lots of clouds with scattered showers and storms possible. The truly nasty weather arrives tonight in the form of severe storms.

Starting this month, at James Madison High School, students won't be the only ones following a dress code. The school has announced a new requirement for parents. Read more >

PPD The Pasadena Police Department is asking for help locating the family of a child found wandering at an apartment complex.

A father and daughter were reunited after the Pasadena Police Department asked the public for help locating the family of a child found wandering at an apartment complex. Read more >

KPRC2 Surveillance video shows a woman being carjacked in east Houston.

A Houston woman is recounting the terrifying moment she was carjacked at gunpoint by two men earlier Tuesday. Read more >

While visiting in San Angelo, Matthew McConaughey did what every true Texan would do: stop at Whataburger. Read more >

Copyright 2019 CNN Border Patrol finds 3-year-old boy alone along Texas border.

A 3-year-old boy was all by himself in the middle of a cornfield on the Texas border when Border Patrol agents found him Tuesday, US Customs and Border Protection officials said. Read more >

Get swole, prepare a bug-out bag, grab a go-cup and maybe you'll have a better chance of surviving the omnicide. Read more >

In 1962, Massachusetts Institute of Technology sent a TV signal by satellite for the first time from California to Massachusetts.

