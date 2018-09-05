Newborn baby taken to fire station after being left at north Houston church

The Houston Fire Department released this image of a firefighter at Station No. 63 holding a newborn baby after officials said the child was dropped off Sept. 5, 2018.

HOUSTON - A baby boy who was only hours old was taken to a Houston fire station Wednesday after the child was left at a church on the city’s north side.

The incident was reported about 4:50 a.m. at the Fire Station No. 63 on Will Clayton Parkway at Lee Road.

Houston Fire Department District Chief Steve Dunbar said a man showed up at the fire station with an infant and said that the child had been left at a church on Tidwell Road. The man said he wanted to make sure the baby was taken care of and then left, Dunbar said.

Dunbar said the newborn, which still had his umbilical cord attached, was evaluated by paramedics at the fire station and then taken to a nearby hospital. The infant was in good condition, Dunbar said.

Dunbar said the man who dropped off the child did not leave his name or the name of the church where the baby was found.

The Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, allows parents in Texas who cannot care for a child younger than 2 months old to leave the baby with an employee at a hospital, freestanding emergency medical care facility, fire station or EMS station. The law also protects the identity of the person who leaves the child.

