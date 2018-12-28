New Year's Eve, New Year's Day: Where to ring in the new year (and recover from it)

HOUSTON - Are you looking for somewhere to ring in the new year -- or a place to sit back the morning after and take stock in what you have (your hangover)?

Look no further than this list. Whether you want to go fancy with a night out on the town or take it easy with a mimosa in the morning, here are some of the sweet celebrations around town to welcome a new start in 2019.

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

3601 Kirby

Houston, TX 77098

Ring in 2019 in Studio 54 style at Pico's. Beginning at 8:00 p.m. on December 31, Picos will begin seating parties for a four-course dinner, with an open bar and specialty cocktails.



Four Seasons Hotel Houston

1300 Lamar Street

Houston, TX 77010



Bayou & Bottle New Year’s Eve Party

The theme is Prohibition for the party, which starts at 9 p.m.

Bayou and Bottle

Quattro

New Year’s Eve dinner begins at 7 p.m. and includes entertainment, dancing and a champagne toast at midnight. A New Year’s Day brunch will also be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.



Vinoteca (Bar at Quattro): New Year’s Eve drinks

The Bar will be open throughout the day and night.

Hotel Alessandra

1070 Dallas Street

Houston, TX 77002



Check for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day brunch and dinner options at Lucienne restaurant and Bardot lounge.

Hotel Granduca

1080 Uptown Park Blvd.

Houston, TX 77056

Celebrate with a New Year’s Eve dinner at Ristorante Cavour from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hotel Sorella Citycentre and Citycentre

800 Sorella Court

Houston, TX 77024

Welcome the new year in the plaza with Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus on Monday, December 31 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve celebration; dance with a DJ and cap the noon hour off with bubbles. Enjoy face painting, a balloon and caricature artist, and capture the fun with Lucky Shots’ magic mirror photo booth.

On New Year's Eve Citycentre will have festivities starting at 9:30 p.m., including live music in the plaza from five-piece, variety dance band A Sure Thing, followed by a countdown to midnight capped off with confetti and a 60-second rooftop fireworks show (weather permitting).

La Lucha

1801 N. Shepherd Drive

Houston, TX 77008

La Lucha



The restaurant will be accepting reservations for this night only. Wine pairings will be available and a burger special from 10 p.m. to midnight. The full beverage menu will be available, and a champagne toast will be offered to any guest who is at the restaurant at midnight for the New Year’s countdown.

Le Colonial

4444 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77027

Le Colonial in the River Oaks District is offering a three-course menu and midnight champagne toast.

Poitín

2313 Edwards st, Suite 100

Houston, TX 77027

Come celebrate new beginnings by ringing in 2019 at Poitín’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, including specialty cocktails and Southern food. See the event page.

Roka Akor

2929 Weslayan St.

Houston, TX 77027

Celebrate the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019 with an unforgettable dining experience on December 31. A special tasting menu of five courses will be available.



Royal Sonesta Houston

2222 West South Loop

Houston, TX 77027

Regular a la carte menus are available in ARA restaurant and Axis lounge, and complimentary champagne toasts will be offered for all guests in Axis lounge.

Yauatcha

The Galleria, 5045 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77056



The Chinese Dim Sum Teahouse will offer a special prix fixe menu. Including wagyu beef puff, lobster dumplings, truffle duck, and more.

Fig & Olive

5115 Westheimer Rd Suite C-2500

Houston, TX 77056

The French Riviera-inspired restaurant will ring in its first New Year’s Eve in Houston with a celebratory White & Gold Party where guests are invited to celebrate in style with a special four-course prix fixe menu, live DJs, flowing cocktails and more.

BCK Kitchen & Cocktails

933 Studewood St.

Houston, TX 77008

BCK

BCK will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

4310 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77027

Bosscat Kitchen

Bosscat will be serve its weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.



The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd.

Houston, TX 77003

Ninfa's on Navigation

The Original Ninfa’s will serve brunch on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Union Kitchen

4057 Bellaire Blvd. Memorial Dr. 23918 Highway 59 North 3452 Ella Blvd. 6011 Washington Ave.

Union Kitchen

The Union Kitchen will be serving brunch on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

