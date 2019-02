HOUSTON - They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we all know that includes the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

It's so big, the city is making extra room for people who are attending the events this year.

New, paved parking will be offered for rodeogoers. The new lot is on the Astroworld site, across Interstate 610 from NRG Stadium.

