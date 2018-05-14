New Johnson Space Center Director named

HOUSTON - NASA has announced that Mark Geyer will be the new director of the Johnson Space Center.

Geyer, who is currently serving as the acting deputy associate administrator for Technical for the Human Explorations and Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington D.C., will take over the JSC director position May 25, when Ellen Ochoa retires.

Before that, Geyer served as deputy center director at JSC until September 2017.

"It's an honor to be appointed to lead the men and women of this proud center," Geyer said. "The Johnson Space Center has unique capabilities that are critical to NASA’s ability to execute our mission to take humans farther into the solar system, and I look forward to working with each and every one of you on the ambitious tasks ahead."

"Mark brings with him almost three decades of distinguished NASA leadership experience at the program, center and headquarters levels -- he's managed and he’s worked his way through the ranks and knows what it's going to take to get our astronauts back to the Moon and on to Mars. Johnson has been NASA's home base for astronauts and mission control throughout our history, and Mark is eminently qualified to carry on this historic legacy," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said. "I also want to thank Ellen for her years of service to America and this agency. Her legacy and contributions to this center and to NASA are timeless. She will be missed."

Geyer was born in Indianapolis and graduated from Purdue University. He is the recipient of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, the Meritorious Executive Rank Award and the Distinguished Executive Rank Award.

