Police increase reward for information in case of child's body found on Galveston beach

GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston police along with the FBI gave an update about the case of a little boy found dead on a beach more than two weeks ago.

Officials are now calling that little boy, "Little Jacob," and announced a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the identity and location of "Little Jacob's" family.

Officials made the announcement during a news conference at Galveston Police Department Monday morning.

Digital billboards with the little boy's sketch and the FBI tip line will also be running in Houston, all over Texas and in several other states including Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Investigators say "Little Jacob" was found back on Oct. 20 on the beach in the 700 block of Seawall Boulevard.

No other person was near the body and no one came forward to report a missing child.

Investigators are hoping that someone who knows something comes forward with any little bit of information.

"The fact that a three-year-old boy was found dead with no family -- on our beach I would hope that would be enough to solicit some sort of information without having to name a child," said Galveston police Capt. Joshua Schirard.

Officials say "Little Jacob" could be undocumented and maybe that's why family members are not coming forward.

Officials say they are not looking to prosecute anyone, they just want to find the little boy's true identity.

If you have any information call 1-800-CALL-FBI; The Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

