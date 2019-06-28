New charges filed against former Conroe priest

Manuel La Rosa-Lopez is seen in this mugshot released by the Conroe Police Department on Sept. 12, 2018.

CONROE, Texas - The former Conroe priest who is accused of sexually assaulting children was indicted Thursday on newly filed charges.

The new indictment said Manuel La Rosa-Lopez is accused of assaulting a child in Februay 1999. Two counts of indecency with a child were filed against La Rosa-Lopez in that case, a second-degree felony.

A third charge of indecency with a child was filed against La Rosa-Lopez on behalf of another person claiming to be a victim. In that case, La Rosa-Lopez is said to have assaulted the child in June 2000.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.