Neighbors rush to rescue person from burning home

CYPRESS, Texas - When their home went up in flames, a nightmare became a reality for two homeowners in Cypress, one of whom had to be rescued from the blaze.

Witnesses said an older couple lives in the home on Stable Brooke Circle near Stable Creek Circle in northwest Harris County.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, the woman came running out of the house screaming for help saying that her husband was trapped inside by the smoke and fire, witnesses said.

Two neighbors heard her cries for help, so they rushed inside, saw the man’s feet below the smoke, grabbed him by the legs and dragged him out of the home to safety before firefighters arrived, witnesses said.

According to firefighters, the blaze had only been going for a little while before they arrived. The flames consumed the garage, vehicles and significant portions of the home, officials said.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 15 minutes, but around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, the flames reignited. That small fire was quickly put out, but firefighters are still at the home to ensure it doesn’t ignite a third time.

Both homeowners were transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation and two neighbors were treated at the scene, authorities said. One firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion.

Everyone is expected to be OK.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, but they believe it started in the garage.

