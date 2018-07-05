Neighbors help rescue grandmother from house fire on Houston's south side

HOUSTON - A grandmother was injured Thursday after she became trapped in her burning home on Houston’s south side.

Officials said Patricia Chance was alone with her dogs at her home on Corksie Street neat Scott when the fire started around 12:30 a.m.

Chance said she tired to break out a window, but it had burglar bars on it. She went to another window and her neighbors were there to help pull her out.

“He said, ‘Get out! Get out,’ and that’s when I tried to hit the window and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is the one with the burglar bar,’ so I went around to the other window in my room and I just pulled the thing and pushed the window up and jumped out,” Chance said.

VIDEO: Grandmother recalls moments rescue from house fire

She was taken to a hospital with cuts from the broken glass, and she is expected to be OK.

One of Chance's dogs did not survive, she said.

Chance said she lost everything, but she is still thankful.

“I just want to thank God, and I want to thank my neighbor for waking me up,” Chance said.

Another adult and two small children who live with the woman were not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters believe a window air conditioning unit sparked the flames.



