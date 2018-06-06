Neighbors on Hawaii's Big Island come together to help each other as more families displaced

PAHOA, Hawaii - As the number of displaced families on Hawaii’s Big Island skyrocketed, so did the kindness of their neighbors. It is, some say, the Pahoa way.

“I see so many people sad and lost in their own despair and then I see amazing small acts of kindness that are so huge,” said Terra Robbins, who lived in the now-devastated subdivision of Lelaini Estates.

Pat Sauer, who lives in the city of Pahoa a few miles outside the evacuation zone, offered Robbins, and several other families a room in her home.

“They said, 'We don’t know what to do, can we come and camp in your yard?” Sauer said of one family. “Across the street there was Glen and Kristy, and Kristy is paraplegic.”

“Mike and Patty literally moved their own bed" for Kristy, Robbins said. “It’s extremely humbling and amazing to see the overwhelming sadness, and the people who are helping.”

“We didn’t do anything that everybody else isn’t doing,” Sauer said. “It’s the Christian thing to do, just do what needs to be done, and it’s definitely the Pahoa thing to do.”

On Wednesday, lava flows buried the rest of Vacationland and more of Kapoho beach in molten rock.

Kilauea has now covered an area of about eight square miles, destroying hundreds of homes. Officials have not provided an exact number.

