Neighbors on alert after woman attacked, sexually assaulted along popular Houston bike trail

HOUSTON - Houston police officers are looking for the person who raped a female along a popular walking trail Saturday morning.

Police vaguely described the suspect as naked and bleeding from an eye. Two people walking near a popular trail off White Oak Drive and Gladys said the nude man approached them around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

One of the victims was a woman who told police she had been raped by the individual.

Police searched the area, but could not locate the man.

“It is a little scary, especially so close to home, and I use this bike path pretty often so it’s a reminder to always be safe out there,” said a woman who only wanted to be identified as Payton.

Some of the bicycle riders and walkers that use the trail say they thought it was relatively safe until now.

“That’s kinda a reason to pause and think about whether I need to be coming out here or not,” said Lucy Gomez, who walks the trail.

The victims were able to find their way to a nearby apartment complex, where they were able to call the police.

