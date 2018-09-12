Neighbors believe same man is responsible for rash of bike thefts in EaDo

HOUSTON - A valuable piece of property was taken from a home in EaDo, and it may be part of a pattern of thefts in this neighborhood just east of downtown Houston.

Pictures captured from a surveillance camera show the thief stroll into Jeff Jacobson's garage and walk away with a specialized road bike.

"It feels violating, because what if my wife was at home by herself?" Jacobson said. "He could've just gone inside, right?"

In the photos, you see the suspect walk down the alley in between the townhomes where Jacobson lives. You then see him walk into the garage and, just a few frames later, walk out with the $800 bike in hand.

"It's pretty scary that they can just walk in there and grab the bike and do whatever they want," Jacobson said. "And it's happening to everyone here."

Jacobson said once he posted the photos on social media, several other people reported their bikes were stolen. Several of them posted pictures of a potential suspect who looks to be the same person seen in Jacobson's surveillance photos.

Jacobson bought the bike to race in the most recent BP MS 150 road race, a charity ride which benefits multiple sclerosis research, and to stay in shape. He now has even more specific goals involving his treasured piece of equipment.

"I hope I get the bike back," he said. "But I think I just want this guy caught, because he's stealing from people."

Anyone with information about the crime or the man seen in the photos is asked to call Houston police.

