Squirrel 'sniffing' flower photo goes viral

The photo by Dick van Duijn has more than 23,00 likes on Instagram as of Sept. 9, 2019.

HOUSTON - A squirrel enjoying the outdoors is the subject of a now-viral image taken by a wildlife photographer on a recent visit to Vienna, Austria.

WCNC reported Dick van Duijn captured the photo after taking hundreds of photos on his camera.

What a shot!

The photo has gone viral on Instagram with more than 23,000 likes.

Take a closer look here:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.