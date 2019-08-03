Search for Alabama teen centered in Houston

HOUSTON - An Alabama family fears their teen may be in danger after he left home two weeks ago. Authorities believe the 16-year-old may be in west Houston and believe he may have been lured to Texas through a gaming app.

John Carter Kean, 16, was last seen in Fairhope, Alabama, on July 20. He was last seen at his mother’s home, and she woke up to a note that said, "I'm leaving for New York."

"The agony we've been through for the last 14 days, is just, it's hard,” cried Tyler Kean, John Kean's father.

Since Sunday, the father of four has spent his time driving around west Houston looking for his son after receiving tips that John Kean was in the area.

"We got word that he's in Houston, and so we're combing the area and I really want to get this face out there," Tyler Kean said.

His son was last seen at a Greyhound bus stop in Mobile, Alabama. Surveillance cameras captured the teen at the ticket counter wearing a NASA sweater and a beanie and carrying luggage. Kean said an employee recognized the teen and said he bought a ticket to Houston.

Possibly lured through gaming app

Kean said his son uses an online gaming application called Discord.

"The little I know of it, it's a gaming app that kids use, usually to play games, but there's a chat room app on there," Kean said.

He believes his son was lured to Houston by somebody who is older and is convinced his son is in danger.

"What I get from this, investigators and other people in the child advocacy and sex trafficking, is that this app is full of predators posing as kids and taking advantage of our children," Kean said.

Going by a different name

The father said they believe their son may be using the alias "Catherine Carter" online.

He said his son has no money or resources to get around, which is why they believe he's with someone older.

"It's a pretty strong lead, and you know, before he leaves, or the person that has him, I just don't think it's a good person, and I'm scared to death," said Kean, who believes someone is coaching his son.

The teen has supposedly cut all communication with friends and family back home. Kean said his son has erased email addresses and blocked everyone he knows.

"It’s hard. It's absolutely gut-wrenching to not know if your child, No. 1, not know if your child is alive or dead. If he's alive, is he OK?" cried Kean.

What is Discord

Jennifer Hohman is an advocate for missing children and those victimized in sex trafficking. She said she is from a family of gamers and they, too, use the application.

"It's meant to be a collaboration application where you can collaborate with other players. You can see what they're doing. You can also video what you're doing, and you can share strategies and ideas on what to do," Hohman explained.

The mother of two said the app has good intentions but unfortunately, predators are aware that many minors use it.

"What's happened in Discord and many other applications is the underground world that people that don't have good intentions for your children are now exploiting these applications. And they're for trying to exploit our children," Hohman said. "Reaching them, grooming them through the gaming application, through Discord to try and get them to come and talk to them, befriend them, act like they know who they are. Unfortunately, our children believe that these people online are their friends, so you really have to monitor."

Crime Stoppers of Houston

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and Crime Stoppers are helping look for John Carter Kean.

Someone could receive up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of a suspect in the case.

Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or submit an online tip at crimestoppers.org.

