One year later, you still won't believe these photos, stats from Hurricane Harvey

One year later and Texas is still bouncing back from the historic and catastrophic Hurricane Harvey.
The massive storm made landfall Aug. 25 near the Texas Gulf Coast, and the ensuing rainfall swamped the Houston area, among other regions.
Scroll through these emotional photos, below, to re-live the powerful situation that gripped Texas and its neighboring states last August.
Harvey, a Category 4 storm, brought winds that packed a punch -- they were up to 130 miles per hour at one point. Many areas saw gusts topping 100 mph, which led to the destruction of many houses and buildings.
Harvey lingered over Houston for four days, overflowing two reservoirs and flooding several highways, along with 25 to 30 percent of Harris County.
The tropical storm dropped 40 to 61 inches of rain in parts of Texas and southwest Louisiana.
The storm caused billions of dollars in damage.
Only Hurricane Katrina in 2005 caused more in damage, ringing in at $160 billion, according to weather.com.
Harvey wasn’t considered a hurricane the whole week. It was downgraded Aug. 26 to a tropical storm.
Tens of thousands of people sought temporary shelter as the system moved through.
One trillion gallons of water were dumped on the Houston region in the four days the storm moved over the area, according to the Harris County Flood Control District.
It is estimated that 70 percent, or 1,300 square miles of Harris County's 1,800 square miles, were covered with 1 1/2 feet of water, officials said.
Harvey was considered one of the worst weather disasters in U.S. history.
Texas officials said in September that 82 people died as a result of the storm.
