Mom hosts 'job fair' for her kids

Shaketha Marion McGregor seen in this viral Facebook posting in which she hosts a job fair for her children, as posted in August 2019.

DUBLIN, Ga. - A Georgia mom who wanted her kids to work for the things they wanted held a job fair for them last week.

Shaketha Marion McGregor posted photos of her job description postings, saying her children continue to ask for a new cellphone or an allowance or to go places, so she hosted a home job fair with offerings including a kitchen manager, lead housekeeper and laundry supervisor.

She added that interviews will be held for applicants and that there is a “mom credit union” for borrowing.

Posted by Shaketha Marion McGregor on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The post has been shared more than 127,000 times.

People remarked in the comments that they love McGregor’s efforts, while others said, when they were kids, it was expected rather than a paying gig to help out around the house.

What do you think about this mom’s move? Would it work with your kids? Let us know what you think in the comments.



