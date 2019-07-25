FBI: Buckets of body parts, 'Frankenstein' conditions found at defunct body donor facility

PHOENIX - A report is detailing horrific conditions found at a now-defunct body donor facility in Arizona.

KNXV reports that FBI agent testimony found in court documents shows that buckets of heads, arms and legs were found inside the Phoenix-based Biological Resource Center, as well as a cooler filled with male genitalia and body parts piled on top of each other.

The body parts did not have any apparent identification.

The agent cited also seeing a torso "with the head removed and replaced with a similar head sewn together in a Frankenstein manner," according to the report.

The FBI raided facility in 2014 after allegations that the company was selling parts of those donated bodies for profit.

The owner of the facility pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to probation. He now faces civil suits as families sue, claiming his company mishandled their loved ones’ corpses and didn’t fulfill promises made in consent paperwork.



