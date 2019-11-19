Authorities: Teen on Houston-to-OKC flight jumps from plane to avoid arrest

freeimages.com/krzysiuc

OKLAHOMA CITY - A teen aboard a Houston-to-Oklahoma City flight jumped from the plane Monday while it was on the tarmac in order to avoid arrest, authorities told KFOR.

The NBC affiliate reported that Oklahoma City police said the 16-year-old was wanted on a second-degree burglary warrant in Oklahoma and knew he was going to be arrested by deputies at the airport in Oklahoma City.

Officials said the teen slipped through an opening in the jet bridge, ran across the tarmac and climbed on top of the terminal, according to KFOR. Authorities chased him and the teen jumped from the top of the terminal to the ground, breaking his legs, according to KFOR.

The teen was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to KFOR.

United Airlines, which operated the flight, issued the following written statement about the incident:

"United Airlines is cooperating with law enforcement officials following an incident with a passenger after United flight 5706 arrived at the gate in Oklahoma City this afternoon. We refer any additional questions on this matter to the local authorities."

