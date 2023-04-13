Nurse arrested after she was caught on video allegedly slamming newborn facedown into bassinet

A Long Island nurse has been charged after she was caught on video allegedly picking up a two-day old baby and slamming him face-down into his bassinet.

Amanda Burke, 29, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, in connection with the Feb. 6 incident, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Burke worked as a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip on Long Island, and at the time of the incident was in charge of the newborn’s care.

