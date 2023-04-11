Prosecutors in Lori Vallow murder trial say husband’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, died of asphyxiation

Prosecutors said at Lori Vallow’s murder trial Monday that her husband’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, died of asphyxiation.

Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of two of her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, along with Tammy Daybell. She has pleaded not guilty, and her trial started April 3 in Boise, Idaho.

Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s ex-wife, was found dead in October 2019 of what were believed to be natural causes at the time. Investigators exhumed her body and conducted an autopsy, which ruled her death was a homicide.

