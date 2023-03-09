Norfolk Southern train derails hours before CEO testifies before Congress

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Calhoun County, Alabama, Thursday hours before the company’s CEO Alan Shaw faced lawmakers to answer questions about a Feb. 3 derailment that led to a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.

Thursday’s derailment occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the Quad Cities area of White Plains, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said in a news release.

There were no reports of injuries and no reports of a hazardous leak after approximately 30 cars derailed, an agency spokesperson said.

