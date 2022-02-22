500-pound bear terrorizes California community, breaking into 28 homes for food

Enormous 500-pound black bear known as ‘Hank the Tank’ has broken into 28 homes in California community

CALIFORNIA – A 500-pound black bear known as “Hank the Tank” has become a California community’s most disturbing neighbor after breaking into more than two dozen homes to rummage for food, the New York Times reports.

According to the report, residents have called the police about Hank more than 100 times since July as he continues to rampage their community looking for human food and garbage.

According to a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, department officials and the local police have tried to “haze” the bear, but he continues to return to the community for food, New York Times reports.

As of Feb. 20, Hank has broken into at least 28 homes, using his size and strength to barge through garages, windows and doors.

According to the New York Times, authorities are now trying to trap Hank and possibly euthanize him.

Though other homeowners have reported that Hank has caused extensive property damage, he has not harmed any humans, the authorities said.

When Hank breaks into a home, he is far more interested in the food than any people who may be inside, the New York Times reports.

“He just sits there and eats,” officials told the New York Times. “He doesn’t attack them. He doesn’t growl. He doesn’t make rude faces.”

According to the New York Times, several residents say that Hank is gentle and sweet and want to see him sent to a sanctuary, not euthanized.