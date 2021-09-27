‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins search for Brian Laundrie

Reality TV star, Duane Chapman, known as “Dog The Bounty Hunter,” has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, a YouTube personality who was found dead on Sept. 19.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, videos of Chapman visiting the home of Laundrie’s parents emerged online.

JUST IN 🚨 Dog the bounty hunter joins the hunt, pays visit to Brian Laundrie's home pic.twitter.com/hRdpm8cyth — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 25, 2021

KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reports according to The New York Post that Chapman went down to the home of Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Florida and knocked on their door, but received no answer.

On Sept. 20, police removed Laundrie’s parents from their home and declared the property a “crime scene,” as Laundrie was deemed a person of interest in the case.

Laundrie was traveling with Petito cross country when she disappeared and returned to his parent’s home in Florida alone on Sept. 1.

Petito was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11.

Authorities have been searching the Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota area of Florida for Laundrie, who has been missing since Sept. 14.

According to The Post, Chapman does not believe that Laundrie is at the Carlton Reserve, and he has received hundreds of tips on his 833-TELLDOG hotline – which point to Laundrie being somewhere along the Appalachian trail.

According to KSAT, Champan told The Post he promised to catch Laundrie before his 24th birthday on Nov. 18.