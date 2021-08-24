Report: Police say woman beaten in the head with hammer in front of children during road rage incident

A mother reportedly refused treatment after she was beaten with a hammer by her former girlfriend during a road rage incident in Ohio on Aug. 14.

According to the report, Autumn Hines was allegedly attacked by Jamela Chatman who she previously dated and cohabited as roommates after their break-up, Hines told police.

According to police, Hines says Chatman dragged her out of her car and proceeded to punch her several times before striking her in the head with a hammer “an unknown amount of times,” FOX 10 reports.

According to a police report, Chatman was “bragging” about the assault on her Facebook page.

Nearby witnesses were able to show police Chatman’s Facebook page which contained a video of Chatman allegedly threatening Hines, FOX 10 reports.

Ad

According to the report, Hines was found injured at the scene with multiple scrapes and cuts on her arms as well as lacerations to the top of her head; however, she refused transport to the hospital and said she would take care of the injuries herself, according to FOX 10. Hines’ 5-year-old twins were present during the altercation and were unharmed in the incident.

According to the report, Chatman was later arrested at her home in which officers found a hammer that they believe was used in the alleged attack, and booked into Mahoning County Jail in Youngstown, Ohio, on a charge of aggravated robbery.

RELATED: Investigation underway after 2 children hurt during road rage shooting in northwest Houston, police say