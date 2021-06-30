Lori Vallow indicted in 2019 killing of her fourth husband, NBC News reports

Lori Vallow, already charged in the deaths of her two children, has been indicted in connection with the 2019 killing of her fourth husband, Arizona prosecutors said Tuesday.
Vallow is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a statement. A grand jury charged her on Thursday.
Vallow is accused of agreeing with her brother, Alex Cox, to kill Vallow’s husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. Before Charles Vallow died, he had filed for divorce.