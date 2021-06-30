Lori Vallow indicted in 2019 killing of her fourth husband, NBC News reports

FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera during her hearing, in Rexburg, Idaho. In an indictment, Monday, May 24, 2021, Daybell, the mother of two children who were found dead in Idaho, in 2020, and her new husband were charged with murder in a case involving doomsday religious beliefs. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

Lori Vallow, already charged in the deaths of her two children, has been indicted in connection with the 2019 killing of her fourth husband, Arizona prosecutors said Tuesday.

Vallow is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a statement. A grand jury charged her on Thursday.

Vallow is accused of agreeing with her brother, Alex Cox, to kill Vallow’s husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. Before Charles Vallow died, he had filed for divorce.

