SpaceX sticks the landing on its droneship on its mission to send a GPS device into space on June 17, 2021.

HOUSTON – SpaceX had a successful Falcon 9′s launch of its GPS III Space Vehicle 05 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Thursday.

Falcon 9′s first stage booster previously supported launch of GPS III Space Vehicle 04.

Following stage separation, SpaceX stuck the landing on its Falcon 9′s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, located in the Atlantic Ocean.