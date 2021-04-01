Facebook removes Donald Trump interview from daughter-in-law’s page, citing ban from the platform, report says

In this Saturday, May 30, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump posted identical messages on Twitter and Facebook this week. But while the two social platforms have very similar policies on voter misinformation and glorifying violence, they dealt with Trump's posts very differently, proof that Silicon Valley is far from a united front when it comes to political decisions. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Facebook removed a video featuring former President Donald Trump from his daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s account, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Reuters cited a Facebook company spokesperson in its report which said Lara Trump promoted an interview with the Donald Trump for her own online show “The Right View” in Instagram posts on her account Tuesday.

The post was taken down from her account by Facebook, which owns Instagram, citing the indefinite suspension of Donald Trump from the platform.

Lara Trump shared an email to her team, warning that “content posted on Facebook and Instagram in the voice of President Trump is not currently allowed on our platforms (including new posts with President Trump speaking) and will be removed if posted...”

Ad

A second email sent to her team notified them of the removal of content from Lara Trump’s Facebook page that featured Donald Trump speaking.

“In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts,” the email said.

Donald Trump’s suspension from Facebook along with other social media platforms was instated following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.