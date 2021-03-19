VIDEO: Women attack employees during robbery at Popeyes drive-thru

A drive-thru exchange turned violent after an argument was sparked with a worker at a Popeyes drive-thru in Palm Beach County, Fla.

Video released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shows multiple women exiting their car at the drive-thru and attacking a worker through the window.

According to KPRC 2′s sister-station WKMG, two of the women in the car are accused of attacking and spitting on the worker meanwhile two other women who exited from the same car began attacking other employees inside the restaurant.

Police say one woman reached through the drive-thru window, stealing cash from the register before fleeing.

According to WKMG, it is unclear what the initial argument was about.