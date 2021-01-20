PHOTOS: Presidential inaugurations throughout American history

PHOTOS: Presidential inaugurations throughout American historyAmanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content EditorPublished: January 20, 2021, 12:41 pmTags: president, Inauguration, Inauguration DayPresident George HW Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush greet the Clintons as they arrive at the White House before the inauguration of Bill Clinton, 1993. (© Copyrights by David Hume Kennerly 2017)HOUSTON – Here are some memorable photos from presidential inaugurations throughout American history.President-elect Barack H. Obama and President George W Bush share a laugh before they leave the White House to go on route to the capitol for the Inauguration. (Getty Images)President George W. Bush in the Inaugural Parade stands in front of the White House and jokes with his father, former President George H.W. Bush, during his Inaugural ceremonies in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2001. George W. Bush was the second presidential son to become president -- the first was John Quincy Adams. (2015 David Hume Kennerly)On Inauguration Day, President George W Bush, First Lady Laura Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, and Lynne Cheney stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington D.C. (David Hume Kennerly)President-elect Bill Clinton and President George HW Bush exit the White House on their way to Clinton's inauguration, on Jan. 20, 1993. (© Copyrights by David Hume Kennerly 2017)President George HW Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush greet the Clintons as they arrive at the White House before the inauguration of Bill Clinton, 1993. (© Copyrights by David Hume Kennerly 2017)Campaign advisor (and future U.S. President) George W Bush waves from the podium at his father's Presidential Inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1989. At right is his wife, (future First Lady) Laura Bush. (CNP/Getty Images)View of, from left, Sally Dunbar Atwater and her husband, Chairman of the Republican National Committee Lee Atwater (1951 - 1991), (and future First Lady) Laura Bush, and her husband, campaign advisor (and future President) George W Bush, attend one of the Inaugural Balls celebrating George HW Bus's Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1989. (CNP/Getty Images)American politician George HW Bush takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as 41st President of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 1989. Among those visible in the background are Speaker of the US House of Representatives Jim Wright (1922 - 2015) (left), Vice President-Elect Dan Quayle (center), and, obscured behind Rehnquist, is Barbara Bush. (CNP/Getty Images)Clinton Inauguration. (Getty Images)The inauguration of George Washington as the first President of the United States. Also present are (from left) Alexander Hamilton, Robert R. Livingston, Roger Sherman, Mr. Otis, Vice President John Adams, Baron Von Steuben and General Henry Knox. Original Artwork: Printed by Currier & Ives. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images) (Getty Images)FILE - This images shows a depiction of President George Washington delivering his inaugural address in the Senate Chamber of Old Federal Hall in New York on April 30, 1789. When Joe Biden addresses the country for the first time as president, his inaugural speech is likely to echo calls for unity that predecessors have invoked since the first time George Washington was sworn in. (AP Photo, File) (AP1789)January 20: President Donald Trump delivers his inauguration address in Washington, DC. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images via CNN)Musician Garth Brooks performs at "We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial" January 18, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)Melania Trump arrives at the U.S. Capitol for Friday's inaugural festivities. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama speak before Friday's inauguration. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)Guests sit on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol awaiting the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter arrive for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol. (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)Supreme Court Justices (from L) Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito, John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy, and Clarence Thomas sit on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol awaiting the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)After winning re-election in the 1996 election, President Clinton delivers his inaugural address in front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 1997. Clinton was 50 years old in this photo. (Master Sgt. Fernando Serna/USAF)Now, we move on to Clinton's predecessor, President George H.W. Bush, seen here taking the oath of office during inaugural ceremonies at the United States Capitol on Jan. 20, 1989. Bush was 64 years old in this photo. (Library of Congress)Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.