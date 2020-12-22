Cold case cracked: Brothers charged in connection with teen’s 2006 kidnapping, death

FLORIDA – Nearly 15 years after a Florida teenager’s body was found on the side of a road, authorities say they have made three arrests in her killing.

Ralph Williams, 36, and Tyjuan Williams, 32, and their half-brother, Jamaine Brown are being held in connection with the 2006 death of 16-year-old Amber Woods.

Deputies said Woods was last seen alive by her aunt around midnight on Feb. 21, 2006. Later that morning, she was found shot to death.

Investigators had been told Woods was dating Ralph Williams and believed she was pregnant with his child. They obtained a text message from Williams showing that he was concerned about her “pregnancy” because Woods was underage. He allegedly conspired with his brothers to kidnap and kill her. An autopsy showed Woods was not pregnant.

Investigators conducted dozens of interviews, but the case went cold without enough evidence.

