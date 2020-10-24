'This one hits hard’: Grief flows on social media after death of country music icon Jerry Jeff Walker

Country music icon and “Mr. Bojangles” songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker died Friday after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 78.

Walker emerged from New York’s Greenwich Village folk scene in the 1960s. He was a founding member of the band Circus Maximus. He moved to Texas in the 1970s and in 1972 scored a hit with his version of the Guy Clark song “L.A. Freeway," according to the Associated Press.

Walker is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Jessie Jane and his son, musician Django.

Many people took to social media Saturday to share their condolences and express their admiration for Walker’s talents as a musician and songwriter.

Sad word comes this morning that my friend and neighbor Jerry Jeff Walker has passed away. My condolences to his wonderful wife Susan and all his friends and family. He was a brilliant songwriter, singer, musician, and all around good guy. He will be missed. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 24, 2020

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Texas music legend and our friend, Jerry Jeff Walker. We have been lucky to make many memories with JJW over the years and will miss him greatly.



Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/3WC3tXURjM — Billy Bob's Texas (@BillyBobsTexas) October 24, 2020

Lost my buddy @jerryjeffwalker last night! One of the great Lone Star bad asses - gave me a gig in the 70s when he was the king in my neck of the woods- Adios Amigo - tell @GuyClarkKCA I said hey- RIP- — Kix Brooks (@KixBrooks) October 24, 2020

We are very sorry to learn of the death of the great Texas singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker, a guiding light in Austin and Texas music in general. We'll have more to say about him and his ACL legacy on Monday. https://t.co/iqorwCUtjI — Austin City Limits (@acltv) October 24, 2020

One of my earliest Texas Music heroes... #JerryJeffWalker was bigger than a size 12 pair of Tony Lama’s to this 10 year old Houston kid. Mr. Bojangles, you "jumped so high" and surely have "lightly touched down". You will be greatly missed by many. #RIPJerryJeffWalker pic.twitter.com/Yuc4pGMtBd — George Ducas (@GeorgeDucas) October 24, 2020