'This one hits hard’: Grief flows on social media after death of country music icon Jerry Jeff Walker

FILE - This Oct. 30, 2005 file photo shows Country singer Jerry Jeff Walker at a campaign fundraiser at Willie Nelson's ranch outside Austin, Texas. The Texas country singer and songwriter who wrote the pop song Mr. Bojangles," has died at age 78. Family spokesman John T. Davis says Walker died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 of cancer after battling throat cancer and other health issues for several years. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)
Country music icon and “Mr. Bojangles” songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker died Friday after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 78.

Walker emerged from New York’s Greenwich Village folk scene in the 1960s. He was a founding member of the band Circus Maximus. He moved to Texas in the 1970s and in 1972 scored a hit with his version of the Guy Clark song “L.A. Freeway," according to the Associated Press.

Walker is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Jessie Jane and his son, musician Django.

Many people took to social media Saturday to share their condolences and express their admiration for Walker’s talents as a musician and songwriter.

