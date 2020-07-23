Man robs a credit union while holding a 2-year-old toddler

MAUMEE, Ohio – Police in Ohio arrested a man who robbed an undisclosed amount of money from a credit union while holding his 2-year-old son, The Sentinel-Tribune reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Directions Credit Union in Maumee, which is southwest of Toledo.

The man had presented a note to the teller on one hand threatening to detonate a bomb unless he received money, while holding his toddler son in another arm, city authorities told The Sentinel-Tribune. The teller had complied.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI collaborated with the Maumee Police department during the search for the suspect. Investigators have not released the identity of the man, but they said he wore a hoodie, shorts, and a surgical face mask, The Sentinel-Tribune reported.

Toledo PD arrested the man Wednesday after posting a surveillance image of the man holding the toddler on their Twitter feed.