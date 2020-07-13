Disney won’t give you a picture from your ride if you don’t wear a mask

The magical world of Disney has implemented quite a few changes as the Magic Kingdom Park reopened to visitors in Florida this weekend.

In addition to wearing mouse ears, all guests ages two and older will be required to wear face coverings in the park.

It is just one of several measures the entertainment park has introduced during the reopening, including possible temperature checks and increased social distancing.

The reopening came the same weekend Florida reached a record high for single-day case count increase, with more than 15,000 new cases being reported by the state Friday. In Orange County, where Disney is located, 553 patients were hospitalized Sunday, according to the state's health website county break down.

Guests will not receive their ride photos if they were not wearing a mask on the ride. The public relations director at Walt Disney World confirmed with CNN that the company has an existing policy of suppressing photos if someone is doing something unsafe on the ride. Not wearing a mask would be consistent with that policy.

Disney is also asking visitors to self monitor how they are feeling and leave if they feel ill.

Prompted by claims on social media this weekend that a guest felt sick on Disney property, CNN asked Disney about its policy regarding guests who feel unwell while inside the parks.

A Disney spokesperson said the company has robust protocols in place and will address each situation individually, considering advice provided by public health agencies and the company's medical and safety experts.

In addition to the health screenings prior to entry of the park, anyone who comes to the parks’ First Aid with Covid-19-like symptoms will be required leave the park. Disney will assist the guest in seeking additional medical care, the spokesperson said.