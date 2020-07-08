Richmond removing Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

The Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument is shown in Libby Hill Park Wednesday July 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue is one of several that will be removed by the city as part of the Black Lives Matter reaction. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. – Work crews have begun taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue, the sixth Confederate monument to be removed in Richmond amid national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons.

Crews arrived at about 7 a.m Wednesday in the city's Libby Hill neighborhood to take down the monument, which towers 100 feet (30.5 meters) high and was installed in 1894. It depicts a Confederate soldier standing atop a pillar. The phrases "BLM” and “TAKE IT DOWN" were recently painted on the pavement that surrounds it, NBC 12 reported.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, citing his emergency powers on July 1, ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues. A statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday and four other monuments were removed last week.

Richmond's largest statue left standing is on state land — the massive monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Its removal, under the orders of Gov. Ralph Northam, has been blocked at least temporarily by a court injunction.